A policeman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, did not let his fear of heights keep him from making a rescue in December when a young resident could have been hurt.

When a 911 call came in from neighbors about a five-year-old boy on the roof of his home, Officer Eric Robbins immediately jumped into action, racing to the house in the 1000 block of N. 64th Street, ABC 6 reported Thursday.

Robbins said upon arrival, he saw the child on the roof but he did not appear to be frightened. However, time was of the essence and the officer knew he must act fast to get him to safety.

The officer notified an adult at the home that the child was on the roof and ran up the stairs to the second floor. He then climbed through an open window where the child was standing feet away.

Newly released body camera footage shows Robbins getting onto the roof, reaching out for the child, and taking him into his arms as he pulled him back from danger.

“I just locked onto the kid and started trying to map out how I can safely grab the kid without startling him and him possibly falling over the edge of the roof. I don’t even think he knew I was there,” the officer explained.

The family, who was unaware the boy had climbed onto the roof at the time, later told ABC 6 they were grateful for the officers who saved their child.

Robbins was relieved once the rescue was complete and the boy was safe.

He said, “Instantly overcoming my fear of heights and getting him off the roof… it hit home because it could have been my kid and I would want someone to do the same.”

The Philadelphia Police Department’s website said its core values are honor, integrity, and service.

“Each day when you pin on your badge, remember those who went before you and the sacrifices made in the name of this badge. Treat your badge with honor, respect, and pride,” the site reads.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the fear of heights is known as acrophobia.