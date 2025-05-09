When a tractor-trailer’s driver was in desperate need of rescue on Sunday morning in Louisville, Kentucky, first responders jumped into action.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle after it crashed on an overpass on I-65. The incident caused its cab to dangle over the edge, NBC News reported Tuesday.

The man was able to call 911 for help, telling the dispatcher he did not want to die. However, she reassured him that crews would get him out of the vehicle to safety.

When first responders with the C arrived at the scene, they used chains to stabilize the truck and performed the rescue by lowering a firefighter into the cab via a rope system and a crane.

After securing the driver in a harness, the firefighter is seen lifting the man out and over the truck high up in the air as other firefighters and first responders wait below. They gathered around the two men once they were safely on the ground:

Fire Chief Brian O’Neill told reporters that when first responders made contact with the driver, he did very well considering the frightening circumstances and stayed calm during the 30 minute rescue operation.

He said the driver “was very helpful in getting into the harness and getting him to safety.”

He added, “We see people oftentimes on their worst day. And so when you get to know that this person who had this … terrifying moment that has now gone to safety, gets to be reunited with his family, that’s exactly why we do the job.”

According to WLKY, Interstate 65, 64, and 71 meet in that corridor. Therefore, how the roadways are set up was a contributing factor to three wrecks that occurred over the weekend. Officials believe sometimes drivers may become confused in traffic and while trying to change lanes quickly.

According to NBC, the driver whom firefighters rescued on Sunday gave them a thumbs up to let them know he was thankful for their help and was going to be okay.