WATCH: Blaze Erupts When Fireworks Thrown at Palm Tree on Las Vegas Strip

People enjoying the lights of Las Vegas were shocked when a person reportedly threw fireworks at a palm tree and it burst into flames.

The blaze erupted outside the Aria Casino and witnesses said they hear an explosion, the New York Post reported regarding the incident that happened in the early hours on Saturday.

One person said they heard “what sounded like a bomb” go off in front of the casino. Video footage shows people standing near enough to watch the palm tree burning as first responder vehicles’ lights flashed nearby. Moments later, police sirens are heard in the background:

In a social media post at 6:55 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said officers were investigating the fire that occurred in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

“The fire was contained to a small area and was extinguished quickly. It was learned that an occupant in a vehicle threw fireworks causing a tree to catch fire,” the agency stated:

More video footage shows the palm tree burning as people watched. It appeared that traffic was not slowed significantly as a limousine and other vehicles passed the site while a firetruck was seen pulling up on the other side of the street.

The person recording the video claimed he had caught the moment the driver who was accused of throwing the firework fled the scene. At the end of the clip, a white SUV is seen peeling out and driving erratically as vehicles nearby slowed down:

Per the Post report, other witnesses also said they saw a car rushing away from the fiery scene.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “They have cameras covering every inch of the place, so that jackass will do time,” while someone else said of the fire, “That is strange indeed.”