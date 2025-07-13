A 13-year-old boy became a hero when a child was in extreme danger in Everett, Washington, on Monday afternoon.

When an 11-year-old boy fell off a dock at Thornton Park and was trapped underwater, teenager Gauge Bryant immediately took action to save his life, KIRO reported Wednesday.

Moments after the child fell into the water, Bryant heard a woman screaming for help and he dove into the dark water to try and rescue the boy. At first, he struggled to see anything but after grabbing a pair of goggles he spotted the child under the dock, wrapped in seaweed, per Fox 13.

Despite the danger, Bryant was determined to rescue him.

“I swooped him up, I had his arms like t-shaped, and I wrapped my arms around his ribs and his back so he wouldn’t fall out. I used my one hand to get up as much as I can, and he fell out of my arms, so I had to grab him again,” he recalled.

When Bryant finally managed to bring him to the surface, bystanders helped pull the child back onto the dock. Bryant was the first person to start chest compressions until several nurses and community members at the scene took over to perform CPR.

“I knew I had to get him out. I got him out, and his lips were purple and blue,” Bryant stated.

Prior to his rescue, the child had been trapped 10 feet under the dock for nearly six minutes, according to KOMO.

During the tense moments, Bryant said he began asking God for help. He said, “I was like, please God, please save this young man’s life, I want him to have a life, live long, have a healthy life, and have a wife and children.”

The boy who nearly drowned is recovering and reportedly in stable condition, thanks to Bryant’s selfless and brave actions. Bryant said, “I’m super-happy that he’s doing well. I didn’t sleep well because I was just worrying about him,” adding that he hopes his family contacts him after he goes home so the two can meet.

Local officials later recognized the teen, saying his actions were “heroic.”

