President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and other leftist Democrats on Monday, calling them “political hacks” who should undergo a cognitive exam.

The president shared his comments in a post on Truth Social, writing, “‘Congresswoman’ Jasmine Crockett is a Low (Very!!!) I.Q. Individual, much in the mold of the AOC Plus Three Gang of Country Destroying Morons – Only slightly dumber.”

“Each of these political hacks should be forced to take a Cognitive Exam, much like the one I recently took while getting my ‘physical’ at our GREAT Washington, D.C., Military Hospital (WR!). As the doctors said, ‘President Trump ACED it, something that is rarely seen!’ These Radical Left Lunatics would all fail this test in a spectacular show of stupidity and incompetence. TAKE THE TEST!!!” he stated:

His comments came after Crockett said during a recent interview on CNN that Trump was a “wannabe Hitler,” according to Breitbart News.

Crockett then responded to a question about the president previously saying she had a low I.Q.

She said, “He has nothing of substance to contribute when it comes to critiquing me. There’s a lot that I talk about. For instance, we’ve just had an entire conversation about gerrymandering, and redistricting, and why it’s bad. And instead of him being able to elaborate on the fact that I’m unable to make a cogent argument, or something like that, and then back into his argument that I’m low IQ? He just knows how to throw that insult. But it’s a common insult when it comes to people of color. He just threw the same exact insult as Charlamagne tha God. And so, I want people to see him and understand who he is. This is a person that has a problem with people of color, period.”

In regard to cognitive abilities and the presidency, Breitbart News has covered extensively the fact the media played revisionists when it came to former President Joe Biden’s (D) mental decline.

In April, Trump took a jab at Biden when he revealed he underwent a cognitive test during his physical examination and claimed he aced it, Breitbart News reported. That same month, a White House doctor’s assessment found Trump to be in “excellent health,” according to AFP.