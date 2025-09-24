Past posts from an X account associated with the Tylenol brand are going viral, especially one that states, “We don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant.”

Curious social media users apparently dug up the old posts from the Tylenol account — which has not posted since 2021 — on X. In one post from March 7, 2017, the account posted, “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today.”

Another post circulating comes from June 2019. The brand appears to be congratulating a woman on her pregnancy. In the post, the brand indicates that they have not actually tested the drug for use during pregnancy.

The post reads, “Congrats on your upcoming addition! SO exciting! It’d be great to touch base real quick since we haven’t tested Tylenol to be used during pregnancy (and see what coupons we have for baby!) Call us when you can at ​1-877-895-3665, M-F from 9a-5:30pm ET w/ your Twitter handle ❤️”

However, a few months later, the account apologized to a woman for their product not helping her pregnancy pains, writing, “We’re sorry to hear this hasn’t helped your pregnancy pains! Please be sure to talk to your doctor for alternative pain relief options. We do have a few questions we would like to ask you so please give us a call ​1-877-895-3665 M-F from 9 AM-5:30 PM ET,” the post reads.

The rediscovery of these posts follows President Donald Trump’s major Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) announcement on Monday, as he and public health officials — Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz — recommended that pregnant woman limit intake of the drug due to possible associations with an “increased risk of autism.”

“I think I can say that there are certain groups of people that don’t take vaccines and don’t take any pills that have no autism. That have no autism. Does that tell you something? That’s currently, is that a correct statement, by the way?” Trump said, as Kennedy said, “There are some studies that suggest that,” pointing to the Amish.

“Yeah, with the Amish for example,” Kennedy continued.

Trump said the FDA will be “notifying physicians that the use of acetaminophen — which is basically commonly known as Tylenol — during pregnancy can be associated with a very increased risk of autism.”

“So, taking Tylenol is not good — I’ll say it, it’s not good,” Trump said.

“For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy, unless medically necessary,” he said, using a very high fever as an example. But even then, the drug, he recommended, should be used “very sparingly.”

Some presumably far-left women have used the announcement as a way to “own” Trump, making videos of themselves downing Tylenol in protest instead of considering the possibility that there could be potential risks.

One woman posted a video with the caption, “here’s [sic] me, a PREGNANT woman, taking TYLENOL because I believe in science and not someone who has no medical background.”

Notably, she made no mention that the president did not randomly make this announcement based on his personal opinion.

Others posted similar videos.

The Trump administration has made it clear that discovering the root cause of the drastic rise of autism in the country is a priority, as data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 1 in 31 children in the United States now have autism.