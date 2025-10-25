Police officers and good Samaritans rushed to help Thursday when a mother and her baby were involved in a rollover car wreck in Fort Worth, Texas.

The crash happened on Interstate 30 between Eastchase Parkway and Cooks Lane and the aftermath was caught on an officer’s body camera, Fox 4 reported on Friday.

A woman and her baby had been ejected from the vehicle and the officers and other people at the scene knew there was no time to waste in locating and rescuing them.

The video footage shows officers approaching the overturned vehicle and joining others in getting down on their hands and knees to search for the mother and baby.

“Hey! Under here. We need to move the car,” one of the officers tells the others. “I think the baby’s under here.”

Everyone at the scene works to lift the car just enough to where the officer can grab the baby’s leg and pull her out. The officers then performed CPR on the baby, who was unresponsive at first. An officer finally says, “She has a pulse,” as the other continues CPR.

In a social media post, the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) identified the officers as Sgt. R. Nichols and Officer E. Bounds.

In the clip, the baby girl appears to start breathing and making noise as the officers revive her. “Come on, sweetheart,” one of the officers encourages her.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, the baby was awake. The Fox article said she and her mother are in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery after the harrowing ordeal.

“We are beyond proud of the lifesaving actions performed by Sgt. Nichols and Officer Bounds for their bravery and quick response to this terrible scene,” the police agency said. “We are also grateful to the Fort Worth citizens who saw someone in danger and, without hesitation, assisted our officers.”

Social media users were quick to praise the officers and others involved for their lifesaving actions, one person writing, “Thank you for God being in the hands of these officers. Bless you heroes.”

“Great job officers and citizens for saving that kiddo! Good humans!” another person said.