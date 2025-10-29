Watch Live: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Makes Announcement on Drug Prices

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes an announcement concerning prescription drug prices on Wednesday, October 29.
Along with RFK Jr. will be Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makay and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.
The second Trump administration in its first year has secured a number of wins for the American people on lowering the costs of medication and medical procedures.
