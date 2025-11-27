Colorado State Sen. Faith Winter (D) died Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in Centennial that left several other people injured.

The cause of the crash remained unclear, CBS News reported Wednesday evening, and the outlet noted Winter was a 45-year-old mother of two children.

“The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the five-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 near Dry Creek Road in Centennial Wednesday night. At least three other people were injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office,” according to 9 News.

Winter represented Broomfield and was finishing her final term after 12 years as a state lawmaker.

Photos showed what appeared to be the crash site with a vehicle overturned:

Denver 7 reported her family said in a statement, “It’s with the deepest sadness that the family of Senator Faith Winter confirms she passed away this evening. Faith was tremendous leader of our state, a committed friend, a dedicated partner and a loving mother. Faith led with empathy and love before all else. The family appreciates the outpouring of love for Faith and asks for privacy at this time.”

The crash happened near Dry Creek Road and authorities closed down a portion of the interstate for a time. The roadway was reopened just before midnight, the outlet said.

In a social media post, Gov. Jared Polis shared his sadness over the loss and said he was sending his deepest condolences to her family and everyone who knew Winter.

“Our state is shaken by the loss of Senator Faith Winter, and I send my deepest condolences to her children, loved ones, friends, and colleagues across our state,” he wrote.

“Faith was a fierce advocate for hardworking Coloradans, women, and families, and our climate. I’ve known Faith for nearly twenty years, first as an organizer for environmental causes and then expanding women’s representation and leadership, and finally, as a state senator,” he continued:

“I have had the honor of working with her on many issues to improve the lives of every person and family in our great state, and tackling climate change. I am deeply saddened for her family, her friends and colleagues, and her community. Faith’s work and advocacy made Colorado a better state,” Polis concluded.