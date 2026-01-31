U.S. Coast Guard: One Dead, Six Missing After Massachusetts Fishing Boat Sinks

The fishing community in Gloucester, Massachusetts, is reeling after a boat sank off the coast early Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said one person was found dead and crews are still searching for six more people, WHDH reported.

The 72-foot vessel known as the F/V Lily Jean was returning to shore with seven people onboard when its emergency radio beacon was activated as it was just over 20 miles off the coast of Cape Ann.

Per the Coast Guard, “The beacon is automatically triggered when it makes contact with water.”

When officials tried to make contact they did not get a response. They immediately launched a rescue mission.

“Northeast District watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod and a small boat crew from Station Gloucester to search the area. Coast Guard Cutter Thunder Bay (WTGB-108) was also diverted to assist the search,” the Coast Guard said in a press release.

“The rescue crews located a debris field in the vicinity of the EPIRB activation. One unresponsive body was recovered from the water. A life raft associated with the vessel was found, but unoccupied,” it continued.

The Coast Guard noted crews were still searching the area and will provide updates.

In response to the incident, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said, “Every day, men and women leave ports like Gloucester to harvest the bounty of the ocean for the people of our state and our nation, carrying with them the very real risk of not returning home. The sinking of the F/V Lily Jean makes the consequences of that risk painfully real.”

According to WGNTV:

The fate of the Lily Jean, a 72-foot fishing vessel owned by a beloved member of Gloucester’s historic fishing community, is the latest maritime tragedy to befall America’s oldest seaport. The city that inspired “The Perfect Storm” is tied to its fishing heritage in a way that has brought 400 years of history and, sometimes, tragedy. That book and movie were inspired by the FV Andrea Gail, which went missing at sea in 1991.

On Saturday, 7News reporter Steve Cooper said Gloucester neighbors planned to gather at a local church to pray as the search continued:

Meanwhile, Tarr told WGNTV that the captain of the Lily Jean, Gus Sanfilippo, was a good friend of his.

“He’s a person that has a big smile, and he gives you a warm embrace when he sees you. He is very, very skilled at what he does,” he commented, noting the community has felt heavy losses in the past and will remain strong.