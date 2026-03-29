North Carolina: Youth Group Hosted ‘Abortion Doula’ Trainings for 14-Year-Olds

A group in November offered abortion support doula trainings at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and the target audience was 14 to 24 year olds. The news came as pro-abortion advocates have been trying to normalize killing babies in the womb.

Fox News reported Sunday about the group hosting the event, and provided a link to a sign up sheet.

The group’s invite said it was “thrilled to announce our upcoming Abortion Support Training” on November 15 and 16 of November 2025:

This training is for young people ages 14-24 and will provide an introduction to the tools, resources, and skills for abortion support work. We welcome anyone who is interested in becoming an abortion doula, companion, and/or support person. The training will center youth-led abortion support efforts, specifically for high school and college students, but we will also discuss how to offer support as community members and continue advocacy after leaving campus. Dopo* defines an Abortion Doula as “Anyone that can physically, emotionally, and/or spiritually hold space for someone before, during, and/or after abortion.” We will explore different forms of practical support that may show up in clinical and non-clinical contexts, providing support for procedural and medical abortions, and how to organize your campus community to create support networks.

The invite said the training was created by the “Youth Abortion Support Collective ((YouthASC), Advocates for Youth’s nationwide network of young people committed to abortion support, and builds upon a collaboration with Dopo, an abortion education and support community platform.”

The event was also advertised on Instagram:

So-called “abortion doulas” sometimes work for free or on a sliding scale, while others may charge $200 to $800 for their services, KGOU reported in 2022.

It is important to note that as with the YouthASC invite, the abortion industry has targeted young people to spread its message and recruitment.

In 2021, Breitbart News reported that two abortion doulas created a children’s book to normalize the killing of unborn children as “another outcome of pregnancy.” The outlet noted the authors were working with abortion giant Planned Parenthood and Abortion Care Network to donate the book to clinics across the United States.

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Meanwhile, dozens of Planned Parenthood locations shut down in 2025 or were set to close while President Donald Trump’s administration worked on defunding it of taxpayer money, per Breitbart News.

The outlet also recently noted that “More than 1.1 million unborn babies were killed in abortions last year, and mail-order abortions also increased — especially in states with pro-life laws, according to a new report,” adding, “The pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute released a report this week showing an estimated 1,126,000 abortions in 2025, up slightly from 1,124,000 in 2024.”