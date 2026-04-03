PHOTOS — U.S. Farmers Donate 6 Million Eggs During Easter and Passover Holidays: ‘Proud to Give Back’

An effort to help American families get nutritious eggs during the Easter and Passover holidays is spreading across the country.

Over 97,000 eggs donated to Feed More by Dutt and Wagner and Green Valley Poultry Farm in Virginia is only one instance in the plan to get the food to those in need, 12 On Your Side reported Thursday.

Aaron McClung, chief development officer at Feed More, said, “A lot of families out here don’t have resources, so getting together around, Easter egg hunt or, you rent a table to celebrate a nice breakfast. That’s something that a lot of us take for granted. But thanks to the American, the egg board, this donation from farmers around Virginia is gonna make a huge difference for families in need.”

According to the Incredible Egg website, the American Egg Board is leading the donation effort called the Great American Egg Drive. The website noted that so far 6,332,800 eggs have so far been donated.

“As members of their local communities, egg farmers are proud to give back and share a food that plays an important role in so many spring celebrations — from Seder plates and egg dyeing traditions to the family-favorite recipes that bring people together,” the site read, adding, “This year, the Great American Egg Drive is expanded through a partnership with HATCH, a nonprofit that connects farms with food banks to deliver fresh protein to communities in need.”

Meanwhile, the Houston Food Bank received over 97,000 donated eggs from Cal-Maine Foods, Sauder’s Eggs donated 72,000 eggs to Philabundance in Pennsylvania, Prairie Star Farms joined with Ohio farmers to donate over 300,000 eggs, and Cal-Maine Foods donated over 280,000 eggs to help people in need in North Carolina.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Wednesday highlighted the importance of eating eggs which are “one of the most nutrient-dense foods God gave us.”

“Packed with high-quality protein, healthy fats, vitamin D, choline, and essential nutrients growing kids need, eggs are exactly the kind of real food we should be putting back at the center of our tables, our schools, and our national conversation around health,” she stated:

The Incredible Egg on March 31 said it was proud to support the efforts championed by Rollins.

The news comes as egg prices have dropped 80 percent from one year ago, Breitbart News reported.