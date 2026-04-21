A five-year-old Minnesota boy saved his brother’s life on Easter Sunday but is now fighting for his own as his community rallies around their family.

Ashkan Thibodeaux and his younger brother, Wyatt, were exploring a creek in Itasca County when Wyatt fell into the icy water and could not get out, People reported Sunday.

However, Ashkan did not hesitate to jump into the water and guide his brother to safety. He suffered brain damage as a result and was rushed to a hospital for care. Images show the two boys enjoying life together:

A GoFundMe page created to help the family explained young Ashkan Thibodeaux’s heroic effort to rescue his brother, Wyatt: “While exploring near a creek with his little brother, Wyatt, a terrifying accident happened; Wyatt slipped and fell into the icy water. Ashkan didn’t hesitate for a second. He saw the danger and jumped in to save his brother, guiding him to safety and saving his life.”

While both boys survived after their dangerous plunge into freezing waters, Ashkan suffered serious internal injuries.

He was placed on life support for a time until he recovered enough to be taken off of it, and he underwent several surgeries to remove his appendix and sections of his colon and small intestine, which doctors said can recover over time.

The child is “receiving the best care possible. The doctors, emergency personnel, and the prayers of so many have helped him keep fighting. The road ahead will be long and filled with emotional and financial challenges for their family,” according to the GoFundMe page.

“Ashkan’s bravery reminds us all of the power of love and selflessness. Now, it’s our turn to rally around him and our family,” the page added. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised over $48,000.

His loved ones said he suffered slight brain damage but has been working hard to recover after the incident.

In addition, local hockey moms have been raising money for the kindergartener’s family by selling t-shirts, per KAXE.

One of the mothers said, “They want everybody to know that they need prayer. He’s got a long road [ahead].”

According to the People article, in the past few days Ashkan has been able to sit up in a chair, which brought immense joy and relief to his family, who stated, “God has been working and we will continue to watch him work today.”