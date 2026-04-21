Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow is facing a wave of negative publicity and mockery for her over-the-top entrance to the state Democratic Party Convention, and many likened it to a similar performance by failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“Mallory McMorrow walked into the second half of today’s convention flanked by DrumKINGZ and a whole lot of supporters,” her campaign wrote in an X post alongside the video. Her campaign added, “Many are calling it McMentum.”

The video shows McMorrow – a state senator – dancing, skipping, and clapping with the marching band. Behind her, someone held a giant cutout of her face, showing her with mouth and eyes open very wide.

But her campaign likely did not get the reaction it hoped for — the stunt prompted far too many to draw parallels to former Vice President Kamala Harris and her cringe dance at the Iowa Democratic Party’s “Liberty & Justice Celebration” in 2019. In that video, similarly, Harris awkwardly danced with a marching band.

“Cringe then! Cringe now!” one X user said, providing a side by side of the two dances.

“No one was calling this McMentum,” another wrote. Someone else added, “Most are calling it McCringe.”

“She gave people giant flat posters of her own head to wave around? Does she get how egotistical and weird that is? Just a truly bizarre choice,” another X user remarked.

McMorrow is one of a handful Democrats vying for the seat of retiring Democrat Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI).

Notably, McMorrow was among those who described Charlie Kirk’s words as “vile and wrong” just days after he was murdered. She also actively fundraised for a leftist group – Immigrant Rights Action – that, in part, actively helps illegal immigrants avoid deportation.

Breitbart News reported last year:

McMorrow, who currently serves as a state senator in Michigan, held a book signing in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, last week. A flier noted that proceeds from the event would directly benefit the group Immigrant Rights Action which actively assists illegal immigrants in avoiding law enforcement, even deeming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids a “direct attack on our community.” The group, for instance, has an FAQ page where it urges illegal immigrants residing in the U.S. to “make a plan with your loved ones in case you are picked up by ICE,” urging them to speak to a lawyer before traveling outside of the country. They also provide a family preparedness packet to assist illegal immigrants.

A recent Emerson College poll shows the Democrat primary race with McMorrow and Abdul El-Sayed –the latter of whom recently came under fire for asserting that Vice President JD Vance “has brown kids who he thinks are less American than everyone else” – tied with 24 percent support each. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) trails with 13 percent support, and 36 percent remain undecided.