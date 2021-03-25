President Joe Biden has shifted responsibility for the southern border over to Vice President Kamala Harris after respondents to a poll blamed him for the migrant crisis, pinning her with a difficult crisis on an issue she has a history of radical and leftist positions on that may provide American citizens a glimpse of what is next.

1. Harris said in 2018, “we’ve got to critically reexamine ICE; and it’s roll and the way it’s being administered and the work it’s doing, and we probably need to think about starting from scratch.” When asked what the alternative to ICE would be, she pointed to easing asylum claims for foreign nationals to shore up “real problems.”

MUST WATCH: Senator @KamalaHarris on #AbolishICE “I think there’s no question that we’ve got to critically re-examine ICE, and its role, and the way that it is being administered, and the work it is doing. And we need to probably think about starting from scratch.” pic.twitter.com/iGjC12C52o — Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt (@WayTooEarly) June 24, 2018

2. Harris doubled down on her opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2018, by comparing ICE officers to the KKK.

THREAD Today when discussing the border crisis, Joe Biden said of Kamala Harris, “When she speaks, she speaks for me.” Given Harris’ far-left immigration positions, that should concern every American. In 2018, Harris compared ICE officers to the KKK.pic.twitter.com/h1iW3UG52W — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) March 25, 2021

3. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she claimed: “the first thing” she would do when elected “is to shut down these private detention centers.” Private holding facilities are largely relied upon by ICE to contain any influx of illegal border crossings. Doing away with them may create a larger containment crisis

Does Kamala Harris still consider holding illegal immigrants in US border facilities a “human rights abuse?” pic.twitter.com/y97b6hhXyd — AceSix4 (@AceSix4) March 24, 2021

4. Perhaps Harris will honor her pledge to change illegal border crossings from a crime to a civil offense, whereby offenders would face far less punishment.

Kamala Harris raised her hand in support of decriminalizing illegal border crossings. Now she’s in charge of the #BidenBorderCrisis. What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/6Fqnp7MvwZ — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) March 24, 2021

5. Decriminalizing illegal border crossings altogether is another consideration for Harris, while offering Medicare to those foreign nationals. No “human being” should be denied “access” to “pubic health,” she said.

Harris has said she supports illegal immigrants getting Medicare.pic.twitter.com/lxH8qBm73G

— Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) March 25, 2021

After Biden announced Harris’ new responsibility Wednesday, she said, “Thank you, Mr. President, and for having the confidence in me. There’s no question this is a challenging situation.” Adding, “While we are clear that people should not come to the border now, we also understand that we will enforce the law and that we also — because we can chew gum and walk at the same time.”