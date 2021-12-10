Pope Francis Bewails Migrant Deaths from Truck Accident in Mexico

ROME — Pope Francis sent his condolences via telegram Friday following a road accident in southern Mexico that left 54 migrants dead and more than 100 injured.

A truck carrying Central American migrants overturned on the Belisario Domínguez Bridge in the Mexican state of Chiapas late Thursday, local authorities reported.

In his telegram addressed to the Archbishop of Tuxtla Gutiérrez and signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the pope promised prayers for the deceased while expressing his sorrow over the incident.

“Deeply saddened to learn the painful news of the traffic accident that occurred in Chiapas, which resulted in the death of more than 50 migrants and numerous injured, Pope Francis offers prayers in suffrage for the eternal rest of the deceased,” the telegram reads.

“The Holy Father also expresses his deep sorrow to the families of the victims, together with his heartfelt expressions of closeness, consolation, and living solicitude and desire for the prompt recovery of the wounded,” it continues, while, in these moments of pain, “he imparts to them from the heart the comforting Apostolic Blessing, as a pledge of hope in the Risen Christ.”

The truck reportedly overturned while rounding a sharp bend outside the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, at which point the trailer broke open, spilling out people.

“After the accident that occurred in Chiapa de Corzo, I inform you that unfortunately 49 people died at the scene and 5 more died while receiving medical attention in hospitals,” said Chiapas Gov. Rutilio Escandón in a tweet. “We have 105 injured (83 men and 22 women), care for the injured continues.”

