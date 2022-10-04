Blake Masters Blasts Mark Kelly for Inaction on Border, Fentanyl Crisis

Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters blasted Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly for pretending to care about the border crisis and fentanyl epidemic after years of inaction.

Trump-endorsed candidate Blake Masters took to Twitter to criticize Kelly for pretending to care about the crises just in time for the midterm election.

Masters responded to Kelly’s new television advertisement, where the Democrat referenced a promise from May 2021 that “help is on the way to the Southern border.” Masters pointed out that the situation on our Southern border has gotten drastically worse since Kelly took office.

Instead, America has seen unprecedented numbers of illegal border crossings, and the fentanyl crisis rages on.

Mark Kelly’s new “I’m-tough-on-the-border” TV ad touts a promise he made in May ‘21 that “help is on the way” Since then, there have been: 📈 4 million+ illegal border crossings

👣 700K+ “got aways” escaped

💊 100k+ Americans killed by fentanyl He sent no help. He did nothing. pic.twitter.com/ts9Q8f5AtC — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) October 4, 2022

Mark Kelly has repeatedly voted against border security, enabling the unprecedented crisis on our Southern border, which acutely affects border states like Arizona. Kelly has voted against an amendment that would have prevented the Biden administration from canceling current border wall contracts.

The Democrat incumbent also voted to end Title 42, which allows the government to suspend entry of immigrants into the United States for reasons of public safety. Kelly was previously critical of the Biden administration’s plan to end Title 42, saying that “it’s going to be a crisis.” Kelly has voted for Joe Biden’s preferred policies 94 percent of the time.

Masters also noted that Kelly has “consistently voted for Biden’s open borders policies” and has “waited until one month before Election Day to even *pretend* to try to do something about the fentanyl that’s killing Arizona teenagers.”

Mark Kelly, who has consistently voted for Biden’s open borders policies, waited until one month before election day to even *pretend* to try to do something about the fentanyl that’s killing Arizona teenagers. Shameful and fake! https://t.co/cPLg16heyi — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) October 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Blake Masters has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council. The Trump-endorsed Republican candidate has also contended that “the Democrats push open borders” because elites want to destroy this country. Masters supports finishing the wall, opposing amnesty, mandating E-verify nationally, and tripling the size of the border patrol.

In a recent advertisement, Masters blasted Kelly for voting against the hiring of 18,000 new border patrol agents while voting in favor of 87,000 new IRS agents.

🚨NEW TV AD🚨 Mark Kelly and the Democrats want federal agents combing through your wallet instead of stopping illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/A50MksCh3v — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) October 3, 2022

“Mark Kelly kept our border wide open, but he is sending tax collectors after you,” Masters remarked.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News.