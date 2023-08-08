Watch Live: Hearing on Biden’s Border Crisis and Its Effect on American Communities

The Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs and Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a joint hearing on Tuesday, August 8, on President Joe Biden’s border crisis and its effect on American communities.
Subcommittee Chairmen Glenn Grothman (R-WI) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said in a statement:
“President Biden’s policies have ignited a crisis at the southern border and harmed the lives of residents both local and across the country. We have seen firsthand on past committee trips to the border how illegal border crossing surges, incentivized by the radical policies coming out of this Administration, have wreaked havoc on local communities and negatively affected the lives of residents and law enforcement. Our joint field hearing will be a unique opportunity to see firsthand the devastating impacts of the Biden Administration’s failed policies at the border and explore ways that Congress can assist.”
