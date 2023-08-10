President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief is opening a new loophole for millions of foreigners who say they are “stateless.”

“All over the world, people who are stateless live with fear and uncertainty … With this historic step, stateless individuals will be given the opportunity to apply for [U.S.] immigration protections and benefits,” said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas’s statement said that there are “approximately 218,000 people residing in the United States who are potentially at risk of statelessness”

But the Department of State reported, “At the end of 2021, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees … counted 4.3 million stateless persons worldwide but estimated that the actual number may be over 10 million due to underreporting.”

“Every one of these actions that they do with what they believe are the ‘best of intentions’ inevitably end up having the worst of results,” countered Andrew Arthur, a former immigration justice who is now with the Center for Immigration Studies. “The devil is gonna be in the details about how they … define people as stateless,” Arthur told Breitbart News.

Biden has already imported at least six million migrants for economic purposes in less than three years. That economic policy has helped investors by inflating real estate prices and reducing Americans’ wages.

Biden’s huge inflow includes roughly two million legal migrants, plus 3.5 million illegal and quasi-legal migrants allowed through loopholes in the southern border, plus roughly 1.6 million unreported “gotaways” who sneaked over the border, plus hundreds of thousands of migrants who have refused to go home when their legal visas expire, plus at least two million temporary visa workers.

That massive inflow adds up to three migrants for every four Americans who turn 18 during the same period.

“Congress has provided guidelines in Section 241(b) of the Immigration Nationality Act for dealing with individuals who a country won’t take. It doesn’t mean they get to stay here,” Arthur said, referring to the small number of actually stateless people who enter the country.

“In the case of most stateless people — [such as] Palestinians — Jordan will generally take them …. [But] there are always going to be people who don’t have birthright citizenship in the country in which they were born, and there’s always going to be an issue with respect to you know, sending them back to those countries. But that’s a diplomatic issue. It doesn’t mean that you grant them [legal] status in the United States. If they’re removable, they’re removable, and they should be removed to a country that will take them,” he added.

Arthur continued, saying Congress and voters should not trust Biden’s deputies. “[Mayorkas] refuses to implement the laws that Congress has already written with respect to enforcement of the border and the detention of illegal inadmissible aliens. Why would we trust him on this? It’s easier, better and safer for [Americans when the agency] … executes the laws that Congress has written rather than creating brand new categories of individuals who are allowed to enter and remain in the United States above and beyond what Congress has already specified.”

Mayorkas is a pro-migration zealot who has said his border management is “all about achieving equity, which is really the core founding principle of our country.” Mayorkas’s demand for equity implies that foreign citizens have the same moral right as Americans to live in the United States, regardless of public opposition.

“We cannot have the rights and the needs of individuals who are seeing humanitarian relief in the United States be exploited for political purposes,” he told ABC News in January.

In February, Mayorkas said Congress’s laws are less important than his equity priorities. “Our goal is to achieve operational control of the border … [with pro-migration] policies that really advance the security of the border and do not come at the cost of the values of our country,” he said.

Also, White House officials view nearly all migrants as useful workers, consumers, and renters, regardless of their economic and civic impact on Americans. “We need workers that we just don’t have enough of,” a White House official said in March. “So it is in our interest to bring people in.”

These arguments justify an agency welcome for stateless migrants — whether they add up to thousands or millions of people.

This official welcome for legal and illegal migrants also allows foreign governments to create — or even sell — a “stateless” status to citizens who want to live in the United States.

Already, border guards and journalists frequently find valid identification documents that have been discarded by economic migrants as they cross into the United States.

Also, the administration’s new welcome for stateless people will help dictatorships such as China, Cuba, or Venezuela send their unwanted people — such as convicted criminals and potential rebels — to live in the United States.

The state department admitted that foreign governments could convert their citizens into apparently stateless people who could be eligible for U.S. residency:

A stateless person is someone who, under national laws, does not enjoy citizenship — the legal bond between a government and an individual — in any country. While some people are de jure, or legally stateless persons (meaning they are not recognized as citizens under the laws of any state), many people are de facto, or effectively stateless persons (meaning they are not recognized as citizens by any state even if they have a claim to citizenship under the laws of one or more states). … The following are some common causes of statelessness: Lack of birth registration and birth certificate

Birth to stateless parents

Political change and transfer of territory, which may alter the nationality status of citizens of the former state(s)

Administrative oversights, procedural problems, conflicts of law between two countries, or destruction of official records

Alteration of nationality during marriage or the dissolution of marriage between couples from different countries

Targeted discrimination against minorities

Biden’s deputies “will work to explore ways to reduce barriers to legally available immigration relief and benefits faced by stateless persons,” the state department said.