Video taken by Blue Line Moving’s John Rourke gives a glimpse of the dire situation on the southern border as migrants wait to illegally cross into the United States.

Rourke, head of Blue Ling Moving and the annual “Great American Cleanup” on the southern border, traveled to Brownsville, Texas, roughly one month ahead of this year’s cleanup, taking place September 9-11. He captured the heaps of trash found on the southern border and showcased an encampment in the distance.

“Guys, I mean, this right here, this is all illegal aliens waiting for their time to cross, whenever that time comes. It goes all the way down,” he said.

“Look at this filth,” he said of the trash. He pointed to diesel fluid spilled on the garbage and added that it was a “fire waiting to happen.”

“This encampment goes all the way down, all the way down there as well,” he said.

In another video reviewed by Breitbart News, Rourke captures a man shouting from the encampment. He can be heard begging for help and claiming to have children. A different video features individuals who had just crossed the border illegally into the United States.

“We just had these people cross right in front of us,” Rourke said as he approached the individuals. The woman said it took one month to arrive from Venezuela.

Another video captures the heaps of trash along the border, which includes clothes, pills, and IDs.

WATCH — AMERICA THE LANDFILL: Exclusive Video Shows Heaps of Trash Strewn Across Southern Border by Migrants

John Rourke

WATCH Rourke’s full interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point Action Conference below:

John Rourke Talks Helping East Palestine, the Border, & the GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP