Former New York City mayoral candidate and Guardian Angels leader Curtis Sliwa was arrested twice last week for protesting Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to evacuate an elderly assisted living facility for the purpose of housing migrants coming across the southern border.

Video footage from LLN NYC shows Curtis Sliwa being arrested for the second time that week after giving an impassioned speech in front of hundreds of people, who in an act of civil disobedience blockaded the street.

“We need to take care of Americans first. Migrants, illegals, to the back of the line,” Sliwa said, according to Fox News Digital. “Why do these illegal aliens get to jump the queue and jump to the top and front of the line?”

Sliwa held the protest on Sunday in front of Midland Beach Migrant Shelter on Staten Island, which used to be Midland Beach Senior Citizen Home.

The New York Post reported that the facility was on the verge of being sold since last year:

The possibility of converting the former Midland Beach nursing home first surfaced last year, when the 288-bed facility was on the verge of being sold, according to a report this month by the Staten Island Advance. The sale meant that 53 senior citizens would have to be relocated from the assisted living facility — and local pols raised fears that the site was being eyed for conversion to a migrant shelter.

Since last spring, 93,000 immigrants have flooded into New York City thanks to the Biden administration’s decision to lift Trump’s Covid-era Title 42, which permitted U.S. officials to turn away migrants and asylum seekers to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. A crisis has ensued both along the southern border and in sanctuary cities, and the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported having 183,503 encounters with migrants along the country’s southern border in July — a jump of more than 38,000 from June. More than 50,000 migrants are being looked after in New York City, according to Silive.com.

He was arrested immediately. NYC is done.pic.twitter.com/ZMVeG49rqD — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 20, 2023

Sliwa was also arrested on Wednesday for holding a protest in front of Creedmoor Hospital Grounds — the site of a tent shelter being built for migrants.

“Have pity. No tent city!” Sliwa chanted. “We’re going to keep driving this point home until you decide to be the mayor and represent American people who are citizens of New York City who pay their taxes and afford to put you in a $5000 customized suit each and every day.”