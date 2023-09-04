Since New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) opened the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan to thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens, at least 41 have been arrested — mostly for domestic violence.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to the New York Post, at least 41 border crossers and illegal aliens living rent-free at the Roosevelt Hotel have been arrested since Adams opened the once-iconic destination in mid-May.

Most of the arrests involved domestic violence, the sources said. In the latest case, a 30-year-old male border crosser was arrested at the hotel for child endangerment after an incident with his 11-year-old daughter.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), financially linked to billionaire George Soros, decided not to prosecute the male border crosser.

As Breitbart News has detailed for months, Adams’ migrant hotels scheme — which has transferred millions, potentially billions, of dollars from New Yorkers to the powerful hotel industry — has resulted in many locations turning into a “free for all,” according to those involved.

Whistleblowers have said border crossers and illegal aliens are engaging in public sex, violent attacks, public alcohol and drug use, and domestic violence with little-to-no accountability.

For border crossers and illegal aliens to live at the Roosevelt Hotel, New Yorkers are footing an annual $75 million bill. Overall, illegal immigration is set to cost New Yorkers $12 billion through 2025.

