Report: Joe Biden Considers Requiring Illegal Aliens to Remain in Texas

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a plan to require illegal aliens with dubious asylum claims to remain in Texas — a move that would see the Lone Star State absorb tens of thousands of illegal aliens every week.

Biden administration officials who spoke anonymously to the Los Angeles Times said the plan is being considered so that if newly arrived border crossers fail their initial asylum screenings, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can more easily locate and deport the illegal aliens within Texas since they would be close to the United States-Mexico border.

An added benefit for blue state governors and blue city mayors, such as New York City’s Eric Adams, is that the Biden administration would use the Remain in Texas program to shield sanctuary states and cities from waves of illegal immigration that have spurred chaos in recent months.

For Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), the program would run counter to his years-long efforts to shield his state from record-breaking illegal immigration under Biden. His migrant busing program, for instance, has sent tens of thousands of illegal aliens to sanctuary cities — as well as Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence — since spring 2022.

Most recently, Abbott installed a floating border barrier along the Rio Grande. Biden has sued to have Abbott take it down. A federal judge this week ordered it to be removed, but Abbott appealed and has since been allowed to keep the barrier in place for the time being.

Texas Department of Public Safety

The Remain in Texas program, according to the Times, would keep a select group of border crossers in Texas and track them using GPS monitoring, such as ankle bracelets. The program would come even as Biden opposes former President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy — taking it through the federal courts to end its implementation.

Under Trump, the Remain in Mexico policy effectively helped end Catch and Release at the southern border by requiring border crossers to stay in Mexico while awaiting immigration hearings in the U.S. The overwhelming majority, more than 70 percent, in the program who had their cases adjudicated as of June 2022 were deported after filing invalid asylum claims.

A fixture of the Biden administration’s lax enforcement of federal immigration law has been to oppose policies that seek to limit the movement of border crossers and illegal aliens — opting for an expansive Catch and Release network that has released millions into American communities in the last two and a half years.

Most recently, at a Senate hearing on asylum law, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) estimated that at least five million border crossers and illegal aliens had been welcomed into the U.S. interior since Biden took office — a foreign population that exceeds the size of half of all the states.

C-SPAN

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.