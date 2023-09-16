Hundreds of illegal immigrants were released into San Diego, California, recently as Border Patrol agents waved them on to go wherever they wished.

Similar releases have also taken place in Arizona recently, Fox News reported on Friday.

The hundreds of migrants hopping off the buses in San Diego included those from China and Pakistan, the outlet said.

Video footage taken at the scene shows the long white buses parked on the side of a road as the migrants, who appear to be mostly adult men, shoulder their backpacks and move down the street:

NEW: Watch as Border Patrol mass releases hundreds of illegal migrants to a city street in San Diego as CBP facilities are overcrowded.

BP agent: “You can do whatever you want, you’re free.” These are Biden’s buses, not Texas. pic.twitter.com/X7J9Vq9AfK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 15, 2023

Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin explained in his post that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) facilities are overcrowded. He also noted, “These are Biden’s buses, not Texas.”

During a conversation between a migrant and one of the Border Patrol agents, the agent said, “You’re free. You’re free to go on and do whatever you want. You’re free.”

When the migrant asked if it was permissible for him to travel to Chicago, Illinois, the agent replied, “You can do whatever you want.”

Social media users who watched the clip had much to say about the scene. One person said it was “the democratic plan to never lose power again.”

“Treason,” someone else commented, while another replied, “This is EXACTLY what the Biden/Harris administration wanted. Now they are getting their wish. And we are all paying for it.”

In August, Breitbart News reported President Joe Biden’s (D) lax border policies saw nearly 250,000 more illegal migrants in July:

The record-breaking influx included 132,000 people who crossed the border to be registered and released, plus 51,000 migrants who were invited into border stations by the CBP One cellphone app, plus roughly 30,000 who were allowed to fly in from their home countries via the “parole pathway.” The 250,000 estimate also includes roughly 50,000 so-called “gotaways” who sneak across the border while the border officers are processing the other migrants. These migrants are not deported unless they commit an obvious felony.

Meanwhile, the Democrat president’s administration is overseeing a surge in illegal crossings at the United States-Mexico border. The names of those individuals are on the government’s “Terrorist Watch List,” the outlet reported Monday.

“At a July hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was unable to state definitively the whereabouts of those Terrorist Watch List illegal aliens who were encountered at the border over the last year,” the Breitbart News article noted.