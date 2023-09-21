Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed a $26 million contract with security firm Garda World to build migrant camps in the city.

The move would include six location zones holding between 200 and 1,400 asylum seekers, the Daily Mail reported.

Since August 2022, Chicago has seen 11,000 migrants arrive in the city. The migrant surge is expected to cost taxpayers $302 million by the end of the year.

WATCH: Immigrants Make Camp, Scatter Belongings and Trash in Police Stations Around Chicago

Rebecca Brannon, Independent Photojournalist/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Johnson announced he planned to move about 1,600 migrants currently living in police stations and at the O’Hare and Midway airports.

“The first of Mayor Johnson’s priorities is to replace the police stations with shelters forming a base camp,” Johnson’s office said in a statement. “Using this contract enables the City to stand up the base camps expeditiously and more quickly move new arrivals from Chicago Police Department district stations as the weather begins to change.”

Many in the city are concerned with southern states bussing asylum seekers to Chicago.

The city faces a $538 million deficit for next year over illegal immigration, Breitbart News reported.