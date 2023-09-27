President Joe Biden should smash the public’s growing opposition to migration by importing migrants into Americans’ jobs, according to Mike Bloomberg, the multi-millionaire, pro-migration chief of the Bloomberg news empire.

By “taking more steps forward, [Biden] can strengthen the economy, support cities, and strike a blow against xenophobia [emphasis added] and candidates who promote it,” Bloomberg wrote Wednesday.

Wealthy Bloomberg is saying that “the American people are the problem, and if you change our society through mass immigration, you’ll reduce the political opposition that he’s encountering,” Jon Feere, who served as an immigration official in former President Donald Trump’s administration, told Breitbart News.

It “is a perfect example of how the wealthiest people in our society … have insulated themselves to such degree that they couldn’t care less the about the [damaging] impact on our middle class and low wage workers,” Feere added.

Bloomberg is a political progressive with $100 billion in the bank in a nation where half of Americans have a net worth below $123,000.

Based in New York, Bloomberg and his billionaire peers have repeatedly called for more migrants to replace the many Americans who do not meet their economic priorities.

“This country needs more immigrants, and we should be out looking for immigrants,” Bloomberg told the San Diego Union-Tribune in January 2020, adding:

For those who need an oboe player for a symphony, we want the best one. We need a striker for a soccer team, we want to get the best one. We want a farmworker, we want to get the best one. A computer programmer, we want to get the best one. So we should be out looking for more immigrants.

But Bloomberg’s call to use migration for political purposes — “a blow against … xenophobia” — is an elite-driven escalation of the current fight with populists over migration, jobs, housing, and wages.

Unfortunately for Bloomberg, Americans are increasingly opposed to migration and its damaging impact on their pocketbooks, communities, hospitals, schools, and politics.

For example, Biden received a 23 percent approval rating for his border policy, according to a September poll conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News. Sixty-four percent declared opposition to Biden’s policies.

The poll shows an eight-point shift since February when Biden had 28 percent support and 59 percent opposition.

A September NBC poll of 1,000 registered voters showed that only 20 percent of voters believe Biden and Democrats will do a better job than the GOP on border security. Only 27 percent say Democrats will do a better job than the GOP on migration policy.

Like other Democrats, Bloomberg complimented the illegal migrants who violated the nation’s border laws. He wrote:

Last week, Biden announced that he would grant temporary protected status to the nearly 500,000 Venezuelans who have entered the US over the past 18 months … They have come here in search of work and a better life, as immigrants have always done, often showing enormous courage and determination in making the long and perilous journey.

Under federal law, U.S. officials must reject asylum claims from migrants who “come here in search of work and a better life.”

But nearly all of President Joe Biden’s migrants are economic migrants, according to a poll by the pro-migration Los Angeles Times:

It is useful to have polls to confirm things that are so obvious. Immigrants leave their homes for lots of reasons, but they come and stay in America overwhelmingly for this one. https://t.co/GjimwumltA pic.twitter.com/nUejY618BK — David Bier (@David_J_Bier) September 27, 2023

Bloomberg — like many other investors, CEOs, and landlords — wants the government to provide them with waves of legal and illegal migrant workers, consumers, and renters, regardless of the damage done to their fellow American citizens.

So Bloomberg urged the government to subsidize illegal migrants — but not Americans — with economic aid:

Congress and the White House should work to ensure that all asylum-seekers who have been admitted into the country are granted work authorizations. Cities also need Washington to provide more financial support for the safety-net programs that some asylum-seekers must rely on as they get on their feet.

Many Democrats are calling for migrants to replace the millions of Americans who have been sidelined in the economy.

Extraction Migration

The Biden migration added at least four million workers to the nation’s workforce. That flood was urged and welcomed by business groups because it cut Americans’ blue-collar wages and white-collar salaries. It also reduced marketplace pressure to invest in productivity-boosting technology, heartland states, and overseas markets, as well as reduced economic pressure on the federal government to deal with the drug and “Deaths of Despair” crises.

Lawmakers consider tranq bills that would make flesh-rotting drug a controlled substance in New York https://t.co/IhLDAfUyIt pic.twitter.com/4awxgfe4pP — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2023

Biden’s easy-migration policies deliberately add the foreigners’ problems to the lengthening list of Americans’ problems — homelessness, low wages, a shrinking middle class, slowing innovation, declining blue-collar life expectancy, spreading poverty, the rising death toll from drugs, and the spreading alienation among young people.