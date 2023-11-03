New York City officials arrested an illegal alien who is wanted by Senegalese authorities for alleged terrorist activities and who apparently crossed the U.S. southern border before being taken into custody.

In a press release on October 19, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said New York City officials announced the individual’s arrest:

On Oct. 17, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York City announced the arrest of an unlawfully present Mauritanian or Senegalese citizen wanted by Senegalese authorities for criminal conspiracy in relation to a terrorist organization; destruction, degradation and damages in relation to a terrorist organization; acts or preparatory acts aimed at compromising public safety or causing serious political troubles; direct provocation of an armed crowd; and holding arms without prior administrative authorization.

ERO took the 29-year-old illegal alien into custody outside Federal Plaza. Authorities are holding him without bond as he awaits removal proceedings.

The announcement said agents with the U.S. Border Patrol found the illegal alien near Lukeville, Arizona, on October 3 and gave him a notice to appear. The man was freed on his own recognizance, along with papers saying he must report to ERO officials.

“On Oct. 10, Homeland Security Investigations agents attached to the FBI’s Counter Terrorism Division notified ERO New York City that the noncitizen was wanted in Senegal for terroristic activities,” the announcement read.

The news comes after President Joe Biden’s (D) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) permitted an illegal alien on the FBI’s “Terrorist Watch List” to board a domestic flight after he was freed into the country, Breitbart News reported in July.

More recently, an illegal alien wanted for allegedly funding terrorism is named among approximately 1.4 million border crossers and illegal aliens who were released into America, the outlet reported on August 9.

“This is a foreign population the size of the population of Hawaii,” the article noted, adding, “Hundreds of thousands of others, as well as known got-aways, have entered the United States interior since Biden took office.”

