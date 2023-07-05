President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allowed an illegal alien on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) “Terrorist Watch List” to board a domestic flight after releasing him into the United States, a federal probe reveals.

A report issued by DHS Inspector General (IG) Joseph Cuffari details how DHS, on April 19, 2022, released an illegal alien into the surrounding community near Blythe, California, after he first arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona, on April 17, 2022 as a result of multiple data sharing and communication failures internally at the agency.

The case, detailed by the DHS IG, refers to 36-year-old illegal alien Isnardo Garcia Amado of Colombia, sources close to Breitbart News confirmed, though his identity in the official report is redacted.

According to the DHS IG, while in federal custody and before release into the U.S. interior, the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center (TSC) determined that Garcia Amado “was an inconclusive Terrorist Watch List match.”

Just days after his release, on April 21, 2022, Garcia Amado checked in to a flight bound for Tampa, Florida, at the Palms Springs International Airport in Palms Springs, California.

While being screened before his flight, “TSC obtained additional information from [the Transportation Security Administration] and confirmed” that Garcia Abado was, in fact, a match for a man listed on the FBI’s Terrorist Watch List, according to the DHS IG.

Garcia Abado ultimately missed his April 21, 2022 flight and rebooked a flight for the following day.

“It is a stark reminder of the Biden Administration’s agenda that is making our borders less secure, and communities less safe,” John Fabbricatore, former ICE Field Office Director and member of the advisory board at the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE), told Breitbart News.

As the DHS IG notes, those on the FBI’s Terrorist Watch List “are generally allowed to fly” so long as they are not also on the government’s “No Fly List” but are typically “subject to enhanced physical inspection before the flight and may be subject to observation by the Federal Air Marshal Service during the flight.”

After arriving in the Tampa area, Garcia Abado was not arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents until May 6, 2022 — more than two weeks after he was first released into the U.S. interior.

“Illegal aliens — including criminals and those on the terrorist watch list — are successfully entering undetected or intentionally released, as ICE agents struggle to keep up due to terrible policy directives and a lack of manpower and resources,” Fabbricatore said. “These self-inflicted threats pose a significant risk to national security and an effort needs to be made to immediately apprehend and remove them when discovered.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.