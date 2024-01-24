Boston, Chicago: Blue Cities Turning Major Airports into Migrant Shelters

The city of Boston has begun housing hundreds of illegal border crossers at Logan International Airport, even in the face of Massport’s Interim CEO’s claims that the airport was “not an appropriate place” to house migrants.

In November, Interim CEO Ed Freni insisted that the airport not be used for the purpose.

“We have to emphasize that Logan is not an appropriate place to house people,” he said, according to WBZ-TV.

But even at that point, the state had been shunting illegals into the airport for three months, even before state officials were saying that the state shelter system was reaching its limits.

The migrants have kept coming, despite the claims that they shouldn’t be there.

BREAKING: Illegals are now being housed at Logan airport, Boston The Governor previously asked citizens to take illegals into their homes MA is the only state with a right-to-shelter law which means the state must provide shelter for anyone who needs it. pic.twitter.com/s8FiTLr7xU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 24, 2024

On Mon., Mass. Dem. Gov. Maura Healey demanded that President Joe Biden loosen the federal purse strings, as more illegals began filling up the corridors around Logan.

#NOW Dozens of migrant families are spending another night at Boston's Logan Airport, sleeping on floor in the corner of the airport's international terminal. pic.twitter.com/uesgy0Wxsm — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) January 23, 2024

Healey added that it is up to Biden to “fix the border.”

“The path is there in terms of what needs to be done to fix the border situation, to fix some of the asylum processes, and to get much-needed funding to some of the interior states who have had to shoulder the burden for a problem that is geopolitical and is not the state’s making,” Gov. Healey told CBS on Jan. 22.

The same thing is occurring in Illinois, where officials from the deep blue city of Chicago have been stashing hundreds of migrants for more than a year.

It has gotten so bad in the Windy City that officials have begun erecting black plastic sheets to hide the migrants from airport users and city residents, allowing travelers only a small aisle of space to walk the hallways from one gate to another.

BREAKING: I received this from a source in O’Hare Airport in Chicago. Parts of the airport were sectioned off to house illegals. There were too many illegals and now they overflowed into the terminal area. My source says they were mainly Hispanic men and he was asked not to… pic.twitter.com/Bo8sQWen2Y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2024

Social media has been filling up with videos from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Many have been ringing the alarm bells over the growing problem at O’Hare for months.

As the Associated Press reported on Sept., the city had erected the screens at least as far back as August.

“It was supposed to be a stop-and-go place,” said Vianney Marzullo, one of the few volunteers at O’Hare, told the AP. “It’s very concerning. It is not just a safety matter, but a public health matter.”

Like Gov. Healey, Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker is demanding the Biden administration cut loose with more federal dollars and more support.

In Oct., Pritzker noted that illegal immigration has become a major problem for Illinois.

In a letter to Biden, Pritzker said illegals are an “enormous strain on our state resources,” even as he stopped short of asking the president to stop the inflow into American communities.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston