A group of suspected illegal immigrants reportedly docked a boat at a beach in La Jolla, California, on Thursday, then took off into the community.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the Joint Harbor Operations Center called the agency about a pair of “suspicious vessels” carrying the individuals who were headed toward the area at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Epoch Times reported Friday.

The first boat landed at Ocean Beach, and officials said two hours later the second boat was traveling towards Windansea, the CBP said.

Video footage shows what appears to be one of the boats approaching a beach as neighbors watch. Moments later, the group is seen making their way across the street that overlooks the ocean and disappearing into the neighborhood beyond.

“Dude, they’ve got kids with them, too,” a person behind the camera said:

NEW: A follower just sent me this video from earlier today of a group of migrants on a boat reaching the shores of a beach in La Jolla , CA. Once the migrants reached the shore they immediately start running into the neighborhood Unclear at this time if this group of… pic.twitter.com/K6wSg8iJ0N — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 25, 2024

“I’ve seen the boat like five times, but I’ve never actually seen them do it,” the person stated while filming the vessel.

When U.S. Border Patrol and CBP Air and Marine agents arrived at the scene, the migrants were already gone, the Times article said.

The vessels and additional indicators apparently were consistent with a human smuggling operation, CBP later said, adding that officials were looking for the groups.

However, National Border Patrol Council union spokesman Manny Bayon said of the suspected illegal immigrants, “They’re gone. It’s like [trying to find] a needle in a haystack.”

When speaking about illegal immigration, Bayon said, “We could use the help from the U.S. Coast Guard, but they don’t want to touch it because it’s a political football.”

In a social media post on Thursday, Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin shared the clip and said, “This happens along the California coast a lot more than people realize.”

“This group of illegal immigrants lands on the beach, then goes running off into what appears to be a residential neighborhood, with no immediate apprehension, in front of stunned locals,” he added:

This happens along the California coast a lot more than people realize. This group of illegal immigrants lands on the beach, then goes running off into what appears to be a residential neighborhood, with no immediate apprehension, in front of stunned locals. https://t.co/lrWlCKTi1Y — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 25, 2024

A few months ago, a boat carrying illegal immigrants arrived in Malibu, California, where homes can cost up to $3.4 million, Breitbart News reported at the time:

EXCLUSIVE: Video from a contact in Malibu shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach near his home this week. Incredibly rare to see this so far north, as Malibu is 100+ miles away from the border. Unclear if anyone caught, awaiting a CBP response. pic.twitter.com/n9tIIAaHSh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 1, 2023

The outlet continued:

The southern border with Mexico is mostly open to job-seeking migrants, so the landing likely includes many who were previously deported, or who have criminal records. Since 2021, Biden’s elite-backed deputies have invited roughly six million illegal foreign migrants into Americans’ homes and workplaces regardless of the pocket damage to ordinary Americans.

Interestingly, California’s State Senate passed a bill during the summer to offer unemployed illegal migrants $300 checks every week for up to 20 weeks, according to Breitbart News.