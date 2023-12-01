Illegal Migrants Invade Malibu Beaches

A boatful of illegal migrants invaded the elite playground of Malibu, California, where the average home sells for a jaw-dropping price of $3.4 million.

ABC7.com reported the landing, which delivered roughly 25 illegal migrants into California:

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) — Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating a panga boat that sunk off the Malibu coast on Wednesday. The U.S. Coast Guard got a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding the 25-foot-long vessel, which is often a type of boat used by human and drug smugglers. Authorities found a debris field with life jackets and gas cans, but no one was there.

The landing was captured by a security camera:

EXCLUSIVE: Video from a contact in Malibu shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach near his home this week. Incredibly rare to see this so far north, as Malibu is 100+ miles away from the border. Unclear if anyone caught, awaiting a CBP response. pic.twitter.com/n9tIIAaHSh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 1, 2023

The southern border with Mexico is mostly open to job-seeking migrants, so the landing likely includes many who were previously deported, or who have criminal records. Since 2021, Biden’s elite-backed deputies have invited roughly six million illegal foreign migrants into Americans’ homes and workplaces regardless of the pocket damage to ordinary Americans.

Malibu is along the coastline just North and West of Los Angeles. It is home to many movie stars and Hollywood personalities, some of whom loudly tout their support for migrants.

Ranker.com reported:

Of all the famous people in California, those who have homes in Malibu get to live in one of the most in-demand locations for those seeking privacy and luxury. With pristine beaches, sprawling estates, and majestic mountains, it’s no wonder that so many celebrities have homes in this Los Angeles County beach community. Malibu celebrity homes are some of the most beautiful in the area and can often only be accessed by private roads not open to the public. For these reasons, several famous actors, actresses, musicians, and comedians have made this Southern California city their home.

One of the most famous residents is President Joe Bidne’s wayward son, Hunter Biden.