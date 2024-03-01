Elon Musk ‘Ringing Alarm Bells’ over Biden Border Crisis ‘Crushing Country’

Elon Musk took to his X account to deliver a dire warning over Joe Biden’s border crisis he says is “crushing the country.”

In his Feb. 27 post, Musk warned that “Dams are bursting all over the country.”

“America is only 4% of Earth’s population. If only 1% of the rest of Earth moves here, that would crush all essential services,” he said about the flood of illegals breaching out borders.

“I am ringing the alarm bell, because the flood of illegals is crushing the country!” Musk concluded.

Musk was replying to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin’s post revealing Democrat U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler’s request to the Biden administration to pony up more federal money for migrant shelters.

Butler claims that FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program should be responsible to fund more migrant shelters as upwards of 1,000 illegals a day are being released by Biden’s Border Patrol in San Diego alone.

Melugin has been reporting from the border for well over a year, capturing hours of video of tens of thousands of illegals flooding across the border.

One of our live shots in Lukeville, AZ this morning. Masses of men crossing illegally from all over the globe. Trash everywhere. Horrific stench of human feces. None of the men we’ve spoken w/ today have been “asylum seekers”. They tell us they want work & opportunity in US. pic.twitter.com/WYRYdgG0w9 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2023

This group of Georgian men who were just released to the streets of San Diego by the federal government are all wearing ankle monitors, part of ATD (alternatives to detention). Volunteers w/ a NGO offered them a free bus to the airport, they declined and got a taxi instead. pic.twitter.com/pnplRHV3QM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 24, 2024

San Diego has been particularly hard hit and the migrant flood is setting local and county politicians against each other.

As the numbers of illegals grow by the day amid the depletion of both federal and private money, Biden’s border Patrol continues dropping off thousands of illegals in the streets because the illegals have no place to go after the closure of the shelters and the city’s welcoming center.

In just six months, Biden’s federal government has dumped more than 100,000 migrants in the San Diego area, county officials said, according to Cal Matters.

