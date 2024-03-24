Michigan Offers Homeowners $500 a Month to House ‘Newcomers’

The state of Michigan is reportedly pushing a program offering citizens $500 a month to take in migrants.

The program, called the Newcomer Rental Subsidy, is set to provide shelter outside state shelters for “refugees.” The assistance would be available to homeowners for up to a year, according to MLive.com.

Michigan is now offering $500 a month in rental assistance for up to 12 months to ‘newcomers,’ as they call them pic.twitter.com/X8qgLYj4Jk — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) March 23, 2024

According to the state, those eligible include, refugees, asylees, special immigration visa holders, victims of human trafficking, Cuban and Haitian entrants, Afghan nationals, and Ukrainian humanitarian parolees.

Others who qualify include individuals who arrived under the Family Reunification Parole Process for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia, individuals with a pending asylum application, and other immigrant individuals on a case-by-case basis.

Amy Hovey, executive director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, claimed the program would help migrants “build a new life here.”

“This program is truly a win-win, as it addresses the most pressing barrier to refugee resettlement by meeting housing needs while setting up families for success with increased employment and opportunity,” Hovey said in a statement issued when the program was first revealed.

The program is being paid for with $4 million from the state-funded Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund

Michigan became the final destination of migrants from Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Sudan, Burma, and Ukraine, taking in more than 700 in 2022 alone.

Michigan is not the only locale offering homeowners cash to take in migrants.

In December, officials and activists in Denver began calling for local citizens to take in migrants to get them off the hands of the City of Detroit, which has been drowning in the costs of housing Joe Biden’s illegals.

