Michigan Offers Homeowners $500 a Month to House ‘Newcomers’

Warner Todd Huston

The state of Michigan is reportedly pushing a program offering citizens $500 a month to take in migrants.

The program, called the Newcomer Rental Subsidy, is set to provide shelter outside state shelters for “refugees.” The assistance would be available to homeowners for up to a year, according to MLive.com.

According to the state, those eligible include, refugees, asylees, special immigration visa holders, victims of human trafficking, Cuban and Haitian entrants, Afghan nationals, and Ukrainian humanitarian parolees.

Hundreds of foreigners who camped at the border, broke the fence with their hands, sticks and different tools they had, placed blankets over the spikes and entered the United States, through the area known as Gate 36 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on March 21, 2024. (Christian Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Others who qualify include individuals who arrived under the Family Reunification Parole Process for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia, individuals with a pending asylum application, and other immigrant individuals on a case-by-case basis.

Amy Hovey, executive director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, claimed the program would help migrants “build a new life here.”

WATCH — Dem Chicago Alderman: Sanctuary Cities See Migrant Surge as “Cash Cow” to Get Money from Feds:

“This program is truly a win-win, as it addresses the most pressing barrier to refugee resettlement by meeting housing needs while setting up families for success with increased employment and opportunity,” Hovey said in a statement issued when the program was first revealed.

The program is being paid for with $4 million from the state-funded Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund

Michigan became the final destination of migrants from Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Sudan, Burma, and Ukraine, taking in more than 700 in 2022 alone.

A migrant man crosses the Rio Grande holding his child in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on January 02, 2024. (David Peinado/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Michigan is not the only locale offering homeowners cash to take in migrants.

In December, officials and activists in Denver began calling for local citizens to take in migrants to get them off the hands of the City of Detroit, which has been drowning in the costs of housing Joe Biden’s illegals.

