Illegal Alien Accused of Causing Crash that Killed Retired U.S. Marine

An illegal alien has been accused of causing a crash that left 45-year-old Jon Douglas Ratcliffe, a retired United States Marine and a father, dead.

Giovanni Mendoza-Jimenez, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested in Lexington, South Carolina, and charged with driving without a license, speeding violations, and failing to stop while approaching a school bus.

According to the Lexington Police Department, early on May 20, Mendoza-Jimenez was speeding while driving a van when he hit Ratcliffe, who was driving his motorcycle, and pushed him into the back of the school bus.

As a result, Ratcliffe was pinned between Mendoza-Jimenez’s van and the school bus, which killed him at the scene. There were seven students and a driver on the bus. One of the students was left with a cut on the arm and transported to a nearby hospital. The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

Ratcliffe’s obituary states that he was originally from Roanoke, Virginia, and served in the U.S. Marines, “which filled him with immense pride.”

“He was an outstanding man, a dedicated son, a devoted Father and Fiancé, a loving nephew, and extraordinary friend to many. While work was important to him, and making sure he provided for his family, he really had a passion for fishing, travel, and motorcycle riding,” Ratcliffe’s obituary states. “Jonny may be gone but he left an incredible mark on a lot of lives. His spirit of generosity and warmth will be an inspiration to us all.”

Ratcliffe leaves behind his son, Khristian, his fiancé, Kristine, and stepchildren Ayden and Victoria, among other friends and family.

Mendoza-Jimenez said he is an electrician and has been illegally living in the United States for six years, three of which have been spent in South Carolina. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on him requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

He remains at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $1,527 bond and is set to appear in court on June 5.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.