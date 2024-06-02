Officials within a police department in Maine warned that they have seen an “uptick” in fake social security numbers being used for driver’s licenses.

Darcy Valido, the communications assistant director of operations for the Sanford Regional Communications Center within the Sanford Police Department, sent an email warning that officials had seen an increase in the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) issuing driver’s licenses that are “using 999-99-9999” as the social security number, according to Maine Wire.

“We’ve seen an uptick in DMV using 999-99-9999 for social security numbers,” Valido wrote in a May 23 email to several police departments in York County, located in southern Maine.

Valido added in her email that inputting these numbers in “in-house records” ends up creating an “issue in records.”

“In order to obtain your driver’s license in Maine, you must provide proof that you are a legal and lawful resident of Maine by using two forms of identification, one that shows “your date of birth and the other must bear your written signature,” according to the website for the BMV in Maine.

“If your social security number is not on file with the Secretary of State, you must provide your social security number,” the website adds.

The Maine Wire explained that one reason why there could be an “uptick” in fake social security numbers being used for driver’s licenses could be because of an “uptick in nonimmigrant visa-holder who have obtained driver’s licenses by providing an I-94 document.”

Several people took to X to criticize Maine officials for issuing licenses to illegal migrants using fake social security numbers.

The Immigration Accountability Project (IAP) questioned “how corrupt” officials needed to be “to issue a driver’s license to someone who writes 999-99-9999” as a social security number.

“In the words of @JoeBiden, ‘Come on, man!'” the IAP wrote.

Another person pointed out that the BMV is overseen by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D), adding that under Maine law, “forgery is defined as falsely making, completing, or altering a written instrument with the intent to defraud or deceive another person.”

Robert Wessels, a Republican candidate running for governor in Maine, wrote in a post on X that the residents of Maine “deserve an answer.”

“What is causing this uptick?” Wessels added. “We need a legitimate investigation.”

Maine is one of many states that have seen an influx of illegal aliens.

As of January 2024, officials in the state had unveiled 60 new apartments in five buildings for illegal aliens and their families. Maine was reported to have budgeted roughly $3.5 million for the project.

A report from the Migration Policy Institute showed that, as of 2022, there were around 56,419 foreign-born migrants in Maine, representing an almost 53.8 percent change from 2000 to 2022.