President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s parole pipeline has welcomed as many migrants into the United States as the resident population of Dallas, Texas.

On Friday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released figures for July showing that Biden and Harris’s parole pipeline is continuing to release tens of thousands of foreign nationals into the U.S. interior via the southern border and commercial flights every month.

From January 2023 through July 2024, nearly 1.3 million migrants were released into American communities through the parole pipeline, which utilizes the administration’s “CBP One” mobile app and “humanitarian parole.”

Since CBP One’s inception, the administration has welcomed more than 765,000 migrants to the country. Those arriving via the app are primarily from Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, and Haiti. The app allows migrants to schedule appointments at the southern border for their release, with parole, into the U.S. interior.

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

Biden and Harris recently announced that they are expanding the CBP One mobile app to ensure that those in southern Mexico can also use it to enter the U.S. interior.

More than 520,000 nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV) have arrived in the U.S. on humanitarian parole through the CHNV program. Those securing humanitarian parole fly into the U.S. via commercial flights after getting approval from the DHS.

Earlier in August, reports circulated that DHS officials were forced to temporarily shut down the CHNV program due to “large amounts of fraud” among migrants released into the U.S. interior.

Reps. Mark Green (R-TN), Clay Higgins (R-LA), and Dan Bishop (R-NC) are asking Mayorkas for documents and information related to the reported widespread fraud that the agency found in the CHNV program.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.