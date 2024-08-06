President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will soon make it even easier for hundreds of thousands of migrants to get into the United States by scheduling appointments at the southern border via a mobile app.

For over three years, Biden and Harris have implemented an expansive catch and release network that includes the “CBP One” migrant mobile app. The app allows migrants in mostly northern Mexico to schedule appointments at the U.S.-Mexico border in the hopes of being released on parole.

Soon, DHS will allow migrants in the southern region of Mexico to schedule appointments at the U.S.-Mexico border for release into American communities.

“Migrants located in Northern and Central Mexico will continue to be able to schedule appointments to present themselves at eight ports of entry along the southwest border,” a DHS statement reads:

Migrants will soon be able to also schedule appointments from the states of Tabasco and Chiapas — enabling them to make appointments without having to travel all the way north to do so. We will provide additional information regarding this anticipated update before it takes effect. We consistently engage with our partners in the Government of Mexico and work together to adjust policies and practices in response to the latest migration trends and security needs. [Emphasis added]

From January 2023 through June 2024, the CBP One app has welcomed more than 680,500 foreign nationals to the country. Those arriving via the migrant mobile app are primarily from Venezuela, Cuba, and Haiti.

The expansion of the migrant mobile app comes just as Biden and Harris’s DHS has had to temporarily shut down its other parole pipeline — known as the CHNV program — reportedly due to widespread fraud.

The CHNV program, which gives migrants advanced travel authorization to fly to the U.S., has welcomed almost half a million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans.

“This admission by the Biden-Harris administration vindicates every warning we have ever issued about the unlawful CHNV mass-parole program,” House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) said in a statement:

It also exposes the lie by administration officials, like now-impeached DHS Secretary Mayorkas, about the quality and extent of the vetting process — not just for the inadmissible aliens seeking entry, but those attempting to sponsor them. [Emphasis added]

Meanwhile, the attorneys general of California, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and the District of Columbia are fighting in federal court to preserve the CHNV program.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.