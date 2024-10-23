An official who joined the Biden-Harris Department of Homeland Security a year ago has been caught using social media to encourage illegal immigration to the U.S., according to reports.

Wilson Osorio, who was hired at DHS in 2023, works for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Office of the Chief Counsel as an associate counsel, Fox News reported.

WATCH — 2,500 Migrants Depart Mexico in Caravan Bound for U.S. Ahead of Election Day:

Associated Press/Raúl Salvador Mendoza

The social media posts were uncovered by the American Accountability Foundation (AAF), which surveys Spanish-language social media posts aimed at migrants.

“Osorio uses his TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram channels to post video content, mostly of conversations with illegal immigrants, where he asks the individuals to tell those watching how much money they make, how they came to the United States, and how wonderful it is to illegally enter and settle in the U.S.,” the AAF said.

The organization discovered that Osorio began uploading videos and other social media posts to encourage migrants in July and had posted dozens of the messages on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Videos included one person claiming to be an illegal migrant from Honduras who tells viewers that he now owns his own restaurant in America.

“The American Dream is alive and well. This is the story of a Honduran immigrant who entered the United States illegally ~20 years ago. With hard work and dedication, he is now the owner of an expanding restaurant which brings in over $1 million in sales,” an Instagram message read.

Other videos claim to show illegals who are earning good money in the U.S. doing various jobs along with videos giving tips on how to break U.S. immigration laws and sneak into the country illegally.

WATCH — Maher: Harris’s Usual Response to Criticism Is to Attack Trump, She Needs to Acknowledge Border Was Mishandled:

One video highlights how many of these newer migrants aren’t at all interested in becoming integral members of our U.S. culture with the story of a man from Honduras who earned enough money working in the U.S. to build a house back in his home country. The migrant also says he will move back there and take all the U.S. dollars he earned with him.

This has been a major problem with the waves of illegals Biden has allowed to swamp our borders. The practice called “remittances” is one where migrants come to the U.S., get a job here, but send the bulk of their earnings back to their home country instead of spending it and investing it in the U.S. Then, when they have enough built up back home, they often abandon the U.S. and go back where they belong.

In 2023 these payments by migrants sent back to their families in their home countries increased by 0.7 percent and grew to an incredible $656 billion in U.S. dollars sent out of the country. That is billions of dollars that never benefit Americans.

WATCH — Biden-Harris Admin Migrant Releases Continue at Texas Border:

Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas

That is also many times more than even the U.S. government spends on foreign aid. For instance, in 2023, the federal government sent out $61 billion to other countries in financial assistance, a number dwarfed by the remittances by migrants.

Osorio, then, is encouraging more of this behavior by trying to entice more illegals to come to the U.S.A.

“Wilson Osorio personifies the plague of unelected radical leftist bureaucrats turning this country upside down,” said AAF President Thomas Jones. “Even as he collects his taxpayer-funded salary, Osorio pushes his radical open borders agenda that is endangering the safety, stability and livelihoods of millions of Americans. It is an utter betrayal of the American people. He must be fired immediately.”

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee was equally appalled and said that Osorio’s actions and the Biden border crisis are a “severe breach of public trust.”

“Unfortunately, this is unsurprising for the Biden-Harris administration and Mayorkas’s DHS, which has worked for four years to destroy America’s borders and invite illegal aliens, including thousands of violent criminals, to our shores,” Lee told Fox News.

After the news broke of Osorio’s social media activities, he either locked down, or deleted his social media and LinkedIn pages. And the Department of Homeland Security has made no statement on the matter.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston