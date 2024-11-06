Voters Approve State Referendums to Exclude Noncitizens from Voting

Several states passed measures to bar noncitizens from voting as Donald Trump campaigned successfully for curbs on migration.

Measures to stop noncitizens from voting appeared on ballots in eight states, measures that would place restrictions on deep blue municipalities that currently allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, according to the Washington Post.

The paper adds that the measures have either already been accepted by the electorate or are about to pass once all the votes are counted in both North and South Carolina, Wisconsin, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

The voting issue was not the only successful measure dealing with migration. In Arizona, Proposition 314 passed. It would make it a state crime — and not just a federal crime — to enter the state as an illegal alien.

The Arizona measure would allow local and state law enforcement to arrest illegal aliens based on their immigration status.

It is unlikely Proposition 314 will go into effect any time soon, though, as the new law faces lawsuits by advocates for illegal migrants.

It is also likely that the election measures passed in the eight states above will face activists engaging in lawfare suits to try and stop them as well.

Lawmakers were spurred to the measures in light of stories such as that from Michigan where a Chinese citizen from the University of Michigan was arrested for illegally voting in the state’s election.

Still, even if illegals don’t vote, their mere presence has already tilted our electoral system by the fact that the U.S. Census Bureau’s count adds to a state’s representation in Congress.

“Because of the way reapportionment and redistricting work, immigration, including illegal immigration, redistributes political power in Washington,” Steven Camarota, the Center for Immigration Studies Director of Research, said. “This redistribution is directly proportional to the scale of legal and illegal immigration and exists independent of whether or how immigrants themselves vote.”

Far-left California, for instance, has eight more seats than it should have thanks to these calculations based on population.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston