Migrant Allegedly Toting AR-15 Arrested in New York City

Police in New York City reported arresting a migrant who was armed with a loaded AR-15 along with a second migrant who jumped in to interfere with the arrest.

The NYPD was attempting to arrest Abraham Sosa, 20, at a Bronx subway station on November 5, Fox News reported.

Sosa was being arrested for refusing to cooperate with police, resisting arrest, and urinating in public in a part of the subway not open to public access, the NYPD said.

When officers asked for his identification, he allegedly refused to comply and then resisted being handcuffed by “stiffening his arms,” an arrest warrant says.

Officers also say that a loaded AR-15 rifle fell out of Sosa’s backpack as he resisted them.

In addition, during the struggle with Sosa, officers say that another migrant, Christopher Mayren, jumped into the situation to help free Sosa.

During the struggle with Mayren, the migrant reportedly kicked one of the officers causing his body camera to fall onto the subway tracks.

Both men were arrested, and officers sustained only minor injuries. Reports say the suspects are both illegal aliens.

Sosa was charged with criminal possession of a machine gun, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and defaced weapon, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration. The NYPD also added that he was charged with trespassing, assaulting a police officer and assault, as well as 25 counts of criminal possession of a weapon with a bullet.

Sosa was held at Rikers Island until Nov. 12 when he posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

Mayren was booked and released without bail on charges of obstructing governmental administration, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, aggravated harassment, and harassment.

The New York Post added that Mayren had a tattoo on his arm that identified him as a member of a drug cartel.

A Bronx NYPD detective anonymously told the Post that the whole incident was “crazy.”

“You have a member of a Mexican cartel running around. That tattoo is a billboard for ‘I am a criminal. I don’t care about your laws,'” the officer said.

“Can it get more dangerous than riding a subway with a loaded rifle? And when he’s not on a train, he’s upstairs from little children in the day care center,” a source added. “These are two very dangerous scenarios.”

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry blasted New York City’s soft-on-crime policies.

“Police officers are doing our part, getting dangerous gang members off the streets and subways — and we’re getting hurt in the process,” Hendry said.

“But the rest of our criminal justice system is still failing at its job. We need New Yorkers to join us to demand better,” a disgusted Hendry added.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston.