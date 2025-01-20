Trump will issue other executive orders that will ramp up deportations, restart border wall construction and send U.S. troops to patrol the 2,000-mile boundary with Mexico, said the incoming official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules for a call with reporters set by the incoming administration.

After Trump is inaugurated, he plans to declare a national emergency at the southern border. Trump will then issue orders to restart the “Remain in Mexico” policy of his first term, designate drug cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations, and suspend refugee resettlement in the United States for at least four months, officials said, reading a list of Inauguration Day actions and orders.

Trump’s rapid-fire decrees have been crafted to immediately put immigration advocates and other opponents on their heels, his aides say. They view his November win as a mandate to order sweeping changes to the U.S. immigration system and said the record influx of unlawful crossings in the first three years of the Biden administration demands bold action.