Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Boston rounded up several criminal illegal aliens as President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts began.

The illegals included MS-13 gang members and murder suspects, according to a Fox News report published on Thursday. The outlet’s Bill Melugin embedded with the agency and his team took photos and video of the arrests.

Images show the suspects in handcuffs as agents placed them inside their vehicles.

“We witnessed 8 arrests, including multiple MS-13, Interpol Red Notices, murder & rape suspects, & a volatile Haitian gang member w/ 18 convictions in recent years who told our cameras he ‘ain’t going back to Haiti’ and ‘f**k Trump, Biden forever!,'” Melugin wrote in the caption:

Melugin also said his team witnessed a “collateral” arrest “where ICE arrested an illegal alien who wasn’t their initial target – but was with a MS-13 gang member who had been released by a sanctuary jurisdiction yesterday with an ICE detainer not honored.”

“These collateral arrests are something that border czar Tom Homan has warned would happen in sanctuary jurisdictions. At one point, a woman yelled out ‘thank you’ to ICE as a violent illegal alien was being arrested in her neighborhood,” he added.

Video footage shows the Boston arrests, one of the targets was a “Salvadoran illegal alien charged locally with rape and released by a sanctuary jurisdiction,” Melugin said:

In October, a Pew Research Center survey found that a majority of registered voters supported Trump’s plan for mass deportation of illegals, per Breitbart News.

Following his sweeping political victory in November, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said he would begin the “largest mass deportation operation” of illegals in American history on his first day in office.

Breitbart News noted, “Since President Joe Biden and Harris took office in January 2021, they have overseen the largest inflow of illegal immigrants to the United States in American history, with roughly 8 million migrants ultimately resettling across the country in less than three and half years.”