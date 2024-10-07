The majority of registered voters support former President Donald Trump’s plan to mass deport illegal aliens from the United States, a Pew Research Center survey reveals.

The survey found that 56 percent of voters, including almost 3-in-10 Kamala Harris supporters and 88 percent of Trump supporters, support mass deportations — a plan touted by Trump to remedy the nation’s record-breaking illegal immigration problem.

Americans, in poll after poll, continue to say they support mass deportations.

The latest NPR survey found that almost 60 percent of mainstream voters back deporting all illegal aliens from the U.S. while 56 percent of voters in a YouGov survey said the same. A similar survey, conducted by Harvard/Harris, showed that 62 percent of voters support mass deportations as well.

The Pew Research Center survey details the wide issues Americans increasingly have with illegal immigration. In particular, a majority of voters said they are “deeply concerned” by the record waves of illegal immigration under Harris and President Joe Biden.

Likewise, 7-in-10 voters said illegal aliens strain public resources, 64 percent said they make crime worse, 56 percent said illegal aliens make the U.S. economy worse off, and 47 percent said illegal immigration worsens cultural values.

Since Biden and Harris took office in January 2021, more than 10 million migrants have arrived at the nation’s borders — the largest wave of illegal immigration in American history.

Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies, described to Congress that the official Biden-Harris policy is “unlimited immigration” without regard to the impact on Americans.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.