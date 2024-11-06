Donald Trump Vows Mass Deportations of Illegals On First Day of Second Term

President-elect Donald Trump will begin the “largest mass deportation operation” of illegal aliens in American history on his first day in office next year, campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt says.

“Trump will begin operations to deport millions of undocumented immigrants when he starts his term, campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday morning,” Axios reports. “He’ll launch the ‘largest mass deportation operation’ of undocumented immigrants on day one.”

Following Trump’s historic comeback on Tuesday evening, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris and winning 45 percent of Hispanic Americans, his campaign is now focused on making his deportation operation a reality.

Such a deportation effort is not unprecedented.

In the 1950s, President Dwight D. Eisenhower carried out the largest deportation program of illegal aliens — sending about 1.2 million illegals back to their native countries in the process.

Trump’s deportation operation has garnered massive support among Americans, as Breitbart News has chronicled for the last year.

Just last month, surveys and polls from Pew Research, Ipsos, Fox News, and Marist all showed broad support among Americans for mass deportations of illegal aliens living in the United States.

In the Marist poll, for example, nearly 6 in 10 Americans said “all” illegal aliens in the United States ought to be deported to their native countries.

Since President Joe Biden and Harris took office in January 2021, they have overseen the largest inflow of illegal immigrants to the United States in American history, with roughly 8 million migrants ultimately resettling across the country in less than three and half years.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.