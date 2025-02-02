Sen. Thom Tillis Files Bill to Allow Victims of Migrant Crime to Sue Sanctuary Cities

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has filed a bill that would allow the victims of migrant crime to sue the sanctuary cities that facilitated that crime.

On Thursday, Tillis and nine other Republicans filed S. 185, a bill titled the “Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act.”

“For far too long, we have watched local jurisdictions in North Carolina and across the country ignore the lawful notification and detainer requests made by ICE agents and instead release dangerous criminals back into their communities, putting innocent lives at risk,” Tillis said in a statement. “It is time for Congress to step in and hold sanctuary cities accountable.”

WATCH — It’s Happening! ICE Makes Raid in Chicago Area:

Co-sponsor, North Carolina Republican Chuck Edwards, added that it is time to hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable for the harm sanctuary policies cause the rest of us.

“Sanctuary cities have shielded many of the nearly 650,000 criminal illegal immigrants in the United States from facing the consequences for their violent crimes against innocent Americans for too many years. Sanctuary cities cannot continue to jeopardize Americans’ safety without being held accountable for their role in the illegal immigrant crime crisis we are facing today.” Edwards said.

“The Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act that I’m re-introducing will finally hold these communities responsible when their harmful, illegal policies result in a crime against an American citizen, and will allow the victim to take legal action against counties, cities, or towns for the dangerous policies that directly led to their harm,” the congressman added.

The co-sponsors say that sanctuary cities endanger all citizens by refusing to abide by federal immigration laws. especially by refusing to inform U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when they have criminal illegals in custody so that ICE can have the opportunity to take the criminals into custody for deportation. This is compounded when these sanctuary cities later simply release these dangerous criminals back among the populace.

WATCH — Guantanamo Bay Will Be Opened to “Full Capacity” to Detain “High-Priority Criminal Illegals”:

The bill would deprive sanctuary jurisdictions of federal funding if they continue to refuse to abide by immigration laws. It would also allow citizens and victims of crime perpetrated by migrants to bring a lawsuit against any city, county, or state if such jurisdictions continue to fail to honor immigration detainers before releasing dangerous criminals back out onto the streets to commit more crimes.

The bill would also shield law enforcement officials from legal liability for cooperating with ICE officials and classifies them as agents of the Department of Homeland Security in pursuit of that cooperation.

If it were to become law, it would certainly be challenged by pro-migrant operatives and states claiming it violates their sovereign immunity.

This bill comes on the heels of President Trump’s signing of the “Laken Riley Act” into law, which requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain illegals who have been arrested, charged, or convicted of burglary, theft, shoplifting, or larceny.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston