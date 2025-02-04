Once Deported Migrant Faces Jail for Killing American in Auto Wreck

A man who had previously been deported was arrested at Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, after he allegedly caused a car accident that injured five members of a family and killed his own passenger.

Police allege Hector Jared Toscano Perez, 32, was driving under the influence on January 26 when he caused the accident. Toscano Perez, who had been deported in 2019 but re-entered the U.S., was also driving without a license, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported, according to WISN-TV.

Toscano Perez, who was residing in Tennessee, was in Wisconsin to work for South State Contractors, Inc., a Tennessee company, and allegedly drove off with a company truck without permission.

Investigators say he drove through a stop sign and struck a Cadillac Escalade being driven by Adam Mead, 35. Also in the Cadillac were Adam’s wife, Shelia, 39, and their three children, ages 7, 11, and 13.

The two Mead adults were seriously injured and were taken by air to a trauma center. The three children suffered less serious injuries. However, Matias Roblero Emanual, a passenger in the truck driven by Toscano Perez, died from his injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office added the company told them they were aware that both Toscano Perez and Emanuel were not legal residents of the U.S.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said:

It really is a tragedy and has upended the lives of a lot of people and a lot of family members. We’ve got three kids who are younger kids just saw their parents removed from a vehicle from a serious crash. This is an incident that never should have occurred. Individuals in our country continue to blatantly violate federal immigration laws, and the federal government has failed to protect our citizens. I look forward to the new administration taking this significant risk to public safety seriously.

Toscano Perez has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, operating without a valid driver’s license resulting in death, three counts of injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, and failure to yield right of way resulting in death.

He was hospitalized with injuries, then booked in jail on January 31. ICE has placed an immigration detainer on him, as well.

Republican Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany (7th District) was angered by the incident.

An illegal alien who was deported in 2019 was arrested in Wisconsin for killing 1 person and injuring a family of 5 while driving under the influence,” Tiffany wrote on X on Saturday. “His employer knew he was here illegally.”

“This criminal and the company must be held accountable,” the lawmaker said.

