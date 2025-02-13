Dallas Police Refuse to Join President Trump’s ICE Deportation Efforts

Police in Dallas, Texas, will not join Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) deportation raids or arrests that have been targeting illegal immigrants across the nation in the midst of a resurgent Trump presidency.

Dallas Police Department (DPD) Interim Chief Michael Igo on Wednesday told a gathering of Spanish speakers at Familia Bethel Internacional church, “The Dallas Police Department is not assisting any federal agency on detaining people that are either documented or undocumented in the city of Dallas,” Fox News reported on Thursday.

His comments came amid several meetings planned to inform the community’s immigrants about the situation. Igo also told the group officers would not turn in or report illegals who call 911 for help or those police pull over regarding traffic violations. He then encouraged them to call the department when they needed help and continue living their daily lives.

However, Igo did note immigrants with outstanding warrants would probably be deported.

The news comes after ICE field offices, including Dallas, were reportedly told to try and make 75 daily arrests as President Trump works to round up criminal illegal immigrants, Fox 4 reported on January 29.

Per the recent Fox News article, “Igo’s latest comments come as newly sworn-in Attorney General Pam Bondi Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the state of New York and its governor, Kathy Hochul, and Attorney General Letitia James, alleging a failure to comply with federal law by shielding illegal immigrants.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ICE deported 7,300 illegal migrants during Trump’s first week back in office, Breitbart News reported January 28.

“Most of the deported migrants were criminals guilty of — or facing charges of — robbery, rape, assault, domestic violence, drunk driving, and reckless driving,” the article said, adding, “Trump, however, wants to raise the pace to 1,200 to 1,500 deportations each day. That would bring the total annual deportation up to roughly 500,000 migrants.”

RELATED: Protesters Target Philadelphia ICE HQ over Mass Deportations

As ICE targets criminal illegals, protests against Trump’s efforts recently erupted in some major cities including Dallas.

It is important to note that “President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is favored by 53 percent of American voters — and 50 percent of Latinos — according to a poll for The Economist magazine,” Breitbart News reported on February 6.