President Donald Trump’s ICE agency has deported 7,300 illegal migrants in his first week, according to a statement by the Department of Homeland Security.

Most of the deported migrants were criminals guilty of — or facing charges of — robbery, rape, assault, domestic violence, drunk driving, and reckless driving.

Trump, however, wants to raise the pace to 1,200 to 1,500 deportations each day. That would bring the total annual deportation up to roughly 500,000 migrants.

On Monday, ICE reported 1,179 deportations.

ICE also reported 853 “detainer” requests to local police forces asking that they hold detained illegals until they can be picked up by ICE for deportation.

Many additional illegals may self-deport leave because of police pressure and because employers are reluctant to risk workplace raids. The exiting migrants may carry skills and experiences from the United States to the economies of their home countries.

That process will help grow trade between their home country and the United States.

However, the increased deportations have spurred flag-waving protests by foreign communities in the United States.