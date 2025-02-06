Poll: ICE Agency Gets 2:1 Public Support

President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is favored by 53 percent of American voters — and 50 percent of Latinos — according to a poll for The Economist magazine.

But ICE is also strongly opposed by 19 percent of Americans, many of whom eagerly share and tout emotional videos of crying migrants at the nation’s borders. Twenty-seven percent of voters have a somewhat or strongly unfavorable view of ICE, says the poll, which was conducted February 2-4.

The poll numbers are important because they shape the agency’s ability to overcome opposition from Democratic legislators, elite-backed street protestors, city officials, business lobbies, and business-funded pro-migration advocacy groups.

The PR threat is well recognized by Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s enforcement. “We need to control the narrative so we keep the trust of American people,” Homan told Breitbart News in November. “Sometimes you’ve got to slow roll it, but other times, I think, the shock of it will move people” to return to their home countries, he said. “It’s going to be well-planned, humane operations,” he said.

The share of Americans who strongly oppose ICE is a critical measure of Homan’s success because it shows the share of Americans who will speak out and protest ICE operations.

So far, just 29 percent of Kamala Harris’s voters have a “very unfavorable” view of ICE, as do 38 percent of liberals, 31 percent of Democrats, 25 percent of Latinos, and 21 percent of women.

But this anti-enforcement share, for the moment, is more than balanced out by strong and vocal support for deportations of illegal, criminal, and new migrants.

For example, 28 percent of Americans have a “very favorable” view of ICE, as do 50 percent of Trump voters and 35 percent of males.

The “somewhat” and “very” favorable shares add up to 50 percent, including 77 percent of Trump voters, and 27 percent of Harris voters.

The favorable shares include 57 percent of men, but only 44 percent of women. Forty-one percent of people aged less than 30, but 57 percent of retirement-age people, are favorable.

Meanwhile, pro-migration forces broadcast videos of pitiful migrants, often in tears as they are sent home, to help sway the sympathies of the many decently conflicted Americans who tend to like immigrants while disliking immigration.

In reality, the suffering was caused by President Joe Biden and his deputies who deliberately lured at least eight million economic migrants northwards, despite Americans’ popular border laws and the obvious public opposition to the wealth-shifting, diversity-spiking economic policy of cheap-labor migration.

Once Biden and his deputies lost control of the government and the borders on January 20, they effectively abandoned their migrant millions halfway on their Hunger Games trek between their distant homes and legal status in the United States. “I cry every day,” Yuleidi Moreno, a Venezuelan migrant told a Mexico-based Reuters reporter in early December:

I want to go back to my country. I don’t want to stay here anymore. I suffer a lot. Men treat us badly and it’s hard. They sometimes mistreat us. Sometimes people die; there is a lot of sexual abuse, women are mistreated because they don’t have money. It’s horrible, this is horrible.

In sharp contrast, Trump’s deputies — including Secretary of State Marco Rubio — recognize the huge damage done to migrants’ countries by the Democrats’ ruthless economic policy of extraction migration:

Moreover, ICE and its supporters have their own video library of American women crying amid the damage recklessly caused by Biden’s progressives and their migrants: