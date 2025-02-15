Much of Illinois Chafes Under Chicago’s, Governor’s Support for Migrants

Despite looking deep blue, the state of Illinois is decidedly divided on the question of immigration,and much of the state is chafing against the support for illegal migrants imposed by Chicago, the governor, and the state Democrat Party.

The Democrats have a super majority in the Land of Lincoln’s legislature and also hold every state-wide office. On top of that, the state’s Republican party is nearly inconsequential. But that does not mean that every city and county is all-in on welcoming criminal illegals to the state like Chicago and radical Democrat Governor JB Pritzker.

In fact, as left-wing Chicago ramped up its fealty to illegals above all others, many surrounding counties and cities began passing their own ordinances that went in the other direction and prohibited illegals from taking up residence there.

As Capitol News Illinois recently pointed out, more than a dozen counties and cities passed such resolutions and ordinances between 2023 and 2024.

This trend kicked into high gear after Chicago infamously welcomed hundreds of busloads filled with illegals and then began dumping them into nearby suburbs and cities in other counties.

For instance, the city of Rosemont, which sits near Chicago’s O’Hare International airport, passed an ordinance in December of 2023 to prevent the use of local hotels to house illegals. Several other suburbs, including Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village, passed similar ordinances that would fine hotels for allowing guests to stay longer than 60 days in an effort to stop illegals from being given free housing.

One of the first to attempt to implement non-sanctuary policies was Grundy County, which is situated just to the southwest of Cook Country, the county of which Chicago is a part. Grundy officials held a 2020 referendum on migration and found 64 percent of voters were wary of sanctuary laws. This suspicion was validated when Chicago began sending busses of illegals into their area and just let them off without any plans and no communication with Grundy officials.

These local ordinances, though, were entirely undermined when the state Democrat Party rammed through the TRUST Act, which was enacted back in 2017. This law prevents all state and local law enforcement agencies from working with federal immigration officials to arrest and deport criminal aliens.

The Trust Act was heavily supported by the state’s then moderate billionaire, Republican governor Bruce Rauner, who at the time called the law “very reasonable,” despite the rabid opposition to it by law enforcement and much of the state’s least populated regions. And his replacement, extreme left-wing billionaire Governor JB Pritzker, has only further entrenched the state on the path to giving aid to illegal aliens above the state’s citizenry.

Pritzker, who has illusions about becoming president of the United States in 2028, has strongly reiterated that his regime will “stand up” for illegal migrants.

So, despite that a large number of cities and counties in Illinois oppose sanctuary laws and don’t want criminal illegals in their communities, the state TRUST Act forces them to allow it whether they like it or not.

The reality on the ground in Illinois shows that even many Democrat-dominated areas are just not as supportive of illegals as the Democrat establishment.

